Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for July 2: FM Kitchen and Bar

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for July 2, 2018, is from FM Kitchen and Bar.

There's so many satisfying dishes at this spot, but their burgers are on point! The prices are on point too, guests can indulge in a perfectly seared FM Burger for only $5.89!! Chef Ryan Hildebrand’s FM Burger is a 4-oz. beef patty (proprietary blend of brisket, chuck and sirloin), topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese and “Shhh” sauce on a potato bun.

Link to restaurant's website.

