Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for Feb. 18: Doris Metropolitan

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for Feb. 18, 2019, is from Doris Metropolitan.

This contemporary steakhouse offers an eclectic menu with a Mediterranean flair. The space is comfortably chic and boasts an in-house butchery for guests to view the different cuts of beef offered in the dishes. If you’re wanting to keep it light, go for the octopus, you won’t be sorry! In the photo: Octopus- Tzatziki, smoked tomato salad, grilled red onion, preserved lemon sauce.

