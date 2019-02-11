Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for Feb. 11: Masraff's

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for Feb. 11, 2019, is from Masraff's.

Toast your partner and spark your romance by dining at Masraff’s where you're guaranteed an elegant meal made with the freshest of ingredients. In the photo: My favorite, a baked jumbo lump crab cake ﬁnished in a bourbon vanilla reduction and grain mustard aioli.

