HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for Dec. 24, 2018, is from UB Preserv.

The NYC Style Snack Plate -- This perfect plate is filled with smoked fish dip, creamed onions, hash brown, smoked trout and zesty firecrackers.

Link to restaurant's website.

PHOTOS: Top 12 Houston Restaurants of 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.