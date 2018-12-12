Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for Dec. 10: Tobiuo Sushi & Bar

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for Dec. 10, 2018, is from Tobiuo Sushi & Bar.

Chef Mike Lim's menu can be rather adventurous with menu items like flame-seared foie gras to savory bone marrow with pineapple soy, chives and tempura flakes. Whatever you decide eat, make sure to add a Tuna Poke Roll to your order -- it's the perfect sharable.

