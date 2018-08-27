Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for Aug. 27: Tony Mandola's

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for Aug. 27, 2018, is from Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen.

Almost every dish at Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen is a hit, but their crab cakes are phenomenal! In the picture- Fresh Texas crab with a light spice dressing served with avocado salata and tomatillo cream sauce.

Link to restaurant's website.

PHOTOS: Top 12 must-try crab cakes in Houston

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.