Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for Aug. 13: Truluck's

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for Aug. 13, 2018, is from Truluck's.

The crab cake wastes no space for fillers with large flavorful lumps of crab meat complemented by a dilled tartar sauce. Pair this with a glass of sauvignon blanc and you have a winner!

