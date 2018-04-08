Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for April 8: Kitchen 713

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for April 8, 2018, is from Kitchen 713.

Recently nominated as James Beard semifinalists for "Best Chef Southwest," co-chefs Ross Coleman and James Haywood of Kitchen 713 roll out grassroots Southern cooking with globally inspired touches. In the photo: Asian inspired Black Vinegar Braised Oxtails

Link to restaurant's website.

PHOTOS: Top 12 Southern Fare Spots

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.