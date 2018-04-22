Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for April 22: State Fare

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for April 22, 2018, is from State Fare Kitchen & Bar.

The comfort food classics you enjoyed as a kid are alive and well at State Fare Kitchen & Bar in Houston. Dishes with flavors as large and in charge as the Lone Star State, such as the hearty Texas "Caviar" Salad with black-eyed peas, shaved kale, and deviled eggs topped with bacon–all in a superb cilantro-lime dressing. In the photo: 1/2 lb hand cut chicken fried rib eye, mashed potatoes, bacon green beans, East Texas cream gravy

