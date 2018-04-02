Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for April 1: Liberty Kitchen & Oyster Bar

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for April 1, 2018, is from Liberty Kitchen & Oyster Bar.

Creative cuisine made with fresh, quality, local products and daily fish deliveries from the gulf.

In the Photo: Po-Boy, stuffed with a combo of fried shrimp, oyster, pork carnitas, slaw, lettuce, tomato and Angry Russian dressing

Link to restaurant's website.

PHOTOS: Top 12 Southern Fare Spots

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.