Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for April 1: Liberty Kitchen & Oyster Bar

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for April 1, 2018, is from Liberty Kitchen & Oyster Bar.

 Creative cuisine made with fresh, quality, local products and daily fish deliveries from the gulf. 

In the Photo: Po-Boy, stuffed with a combo of fried shrimp, oyster, pork carnitas, slaw, lettuce, tomato and Angry Russian dressing

