Chicken wars continue: Houston-based Frenchy's adds original chicken sandwich to menu

HOUSTON - Popeye's might have some competition -- another chicken sandwich is being introduced by the local chain restaurant Frenchy's Chicken in Houston.

Frenchy's Chicken announced its original sandwich will be added to the menu on December 1.

The recipe includes a boneless breast filet on brioche bun with pickles topped with Frenchy's signature Gris Gris sauce.

The Frenchy's Chicken Sandwich is here! A Sneak Peek is now available at the Scott St location! A delicious Frenchys... Posted by Frenchy's Chicken on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

If December 1 isn't soon enough, those eager to try the new sandwich can stop by the Frenchy's location on Scott St. now to get a taste before everyone else.

