Free tacos: This is how to claim your free Doritos Locos taco at Taco Bell Tuesday

HOUSTON - Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos Tuesday.

All you need to do is visit a restaurant between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. -- or order anytime during the day on the website or app -- to get your free taco.

This is part of Taco Bell's “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion, which celebrates an NBA win in the championship stolen by a team beating another on their opponent’s home turf.

The Golden State Warriors “stole” their win on June 2 by beating the Toronto Raptors 109 to 104 in Toronto in Game 2. The Raptors, though, eventually took the NBA title, beating Golden State 114 to 110.

The Warriors stole game two of the NBA Finals! So head to Taco Bell tomorrow from 2-6PM for your free Doritos® Locos Tacos or order online or on the app and pick it up any time, all day. Posted by Taco Bell on Monday, June 17, 2019

