HOUSTON - Dairy Queen is joining in on the joy of the first day of spring by declaring March 20 Free Cone Day.

At participating locations, customers receives free small vanilla ice cream cones.

Find your local Dairy Queen and read more about this promotion here.

What’s better than a DQ® cone? A FREE DQ® cone*! Come in on Wednesday, March 20 for Free Cone Day. All participating DQ®... Posted by Dairy Queen TX on Monday, March 18, 2019

Prepare to cone on #FreeConeDay! Wednesday, March 20th at DQ. pic.twitter.com/87eI0tSjfe — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 18, 2019

