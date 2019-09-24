Fill up on these fall-inspired foods from local markets

As the season changes several farmers market vendors and bakers across Houston are preparing fall-inspired breads and treats ranging from pumpkin pies to sweet potato custard and pumpkin cheesecake crepes.

Urban Harvest Farmers Market

Year-round, over 60 vendors set up at St. John's School on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – noon. Among these vendors, six of them are preparing for fall-flavored goods. Here's what you can find:

Artisana Breads

This wholesale/retail bakery prepares European-style artisanal baked goods and breads. This fall the bakery plans to offer:

Apple galette

Pecan pie (available closer to Thanksgiving)

Pumpkin cream brioche

Pumpkin sweet potato pie (available closer to Thanksgiving)

Sweet potato rolls

Bread Man Baking Co.

This wholesale artisan bread bakery prepares naturally leavened breads. You can also find their fresh artisan breads, delivered day, to seven Whole Foods Market locations across Houston. This fall the bakery will offer:

Sweet potato pecan and marshmallow bread

Chocolate chunk candies orange sourdough

Honeychild's Sweet Creams

This frozen treat company prepares handmade custard and sorbet with locally sourced all-natural ingredients. Seasonal flavors this fall include:

Pear butter sorbet

Persimmon sorbet

Pumpkin custard

Sweet potato custard

Maison Burdisso

This small French bakery prepares homemade Parisian macarons with a passed down family recipe. This fall you can expect to find:

Pumpkin macaron

Maple walnut macaron

Calvados baked apple macaron

Gingerbread macaron​​​​​​​

Melange Creperie

This street cart creperie offers made-to-order "mélange a deux" (two ingredients) or "mélange a trois" (three) crepes. This fall their seasonal offering is:

Pumpkin cheesecake crepe

Sinful Bakery

This wholesale bakery prepares vegan and all-organic baked goods, cookies and pastries. This seasons' offerings include:

Organic sweet potato pie

Pumpkin cheesecake pie

Pumpkin and cream cheese mini sweet loaf

Great Harvest Bread Co.

This baked goods and bread bakery can be found at several farmers markets throughout the week or at their storefront in Katy. Their special fall offerings include:

Apple crumb pie (available closer to Thanksgiving)

Apple scrapple wheat-based bread with applesauce, fresh granny smith and dates

Apple spice bread

Gluten-free pumpkin walnut bread

Pecan pie bar

Pumpkin pie (available closer to Thanksgiving)

Pumpkin spice cake

Pumpkin bar with cream cheese topping

Pumpkin bread with a swirl of walnuts and brown sugar glaze

Pumpkin chocolate chip sweet bread (gluten free option available)

Pumpkin roll with sweet cream filling

Pumpkin spice sweet bread

Pumpkin spice Biscotti

Zucchini bread with walnuts

Grocery Markets

Across Houston, three grocery markets are offering an abundance of fall-flavored dishes and treats. Stop by any day of the week during store hours to pick up these seasonal offerings.

ALDI

Snacks:

Cinnamon apple straws

Sweets:

Caramel macchiato filled cupcakes

Maple pecan filled cupcakes

Beverages:

Apple crisp ground coffee

Caramel group coffee

Caramel macchiato coffee cups

Caramel apple coffee cups

Sprout's Farmers Market

Food:

Pumpkin loops (cereal)

Pumpkin spice instant oatmeal

Snacks:

Cranberry pumpkin crisps (crackers)

Organic pumpkin spice apple sauce

Pumpkin seed tortilla chips

Sweets:

Iced pumpkin cookies

Pumpkin snaps (cookies)

Beverages:

Organic pumpkin spiced apple cider

Pumpkin spice eco coffee pods

Pumpkin spice ground coffee

Pumpkin spice herbal tea

Toppings:

Apple cider spread

Harvest salsa

Maple pumpkin butter

Maple vinaigrette dressing

Organic pumpkin pie spice

Pumpkin cream cheese spread

Pumpkin spice spread

Pumpkin vinaigrette dressing

Trader Joe's

Food:

Butternut squash mac and cheese

Harvest blend salad mix

Honey roasted pumpkin ravioli

Pumpkin pancake and waffle mix

Pumpkin soup

Pumpkin soup crackers

Pumpkin waffles

Snacks:

Apple caramel greek yogurt

Pumpkin tortilla chips

Sweets:

Gluten-free pumpkin bread and muffin baking mix

Hold the Cone: pumpkin ginger ice cream

Maple ginger cookie swirl ice cream

Petite pumpkin Spice cookies

Pumpkin cheesecake

Pumpkin Joe-Joe's (sandwich cookies)

Pumpkin rolls with pumpkin spice icing

Beverages:

Pumpkin spice almond beverage

Pumpkin spice chai tea latte

Pumpkin spice coffee

Toppings:

Cinnamon bun spread

Fall harvest salsa

Pumpkin cream cheese spread

Pumpkin spiced pumpkin seed

Toscano cheese

Beauty:

Pumpkin spice bio-cellulose face mask

Whole Foods Market

Food:

Apple cinnamon waffles

Snacks:

Organic pumpkin spice apple sauce

Pumpkin spice latte popcorn

Sweets:

Almond flour pumpkin muffin and bread mix

Apple cider cookie thins

Cardamom snickerdoodle cookie mix

Pumpkin spice bread baking mix

Pumpkin spice cheesecake sandwich cookies

Beverages:

Organic pumpkin spiced apple cider

Toppings:

Organic pumpkin cardamom pasta sauce

Pumpkin goat cheese

Pumpkin spice granola

Pumpkin spice latte pecans

Other:

Apple cider foaming hand soap

Apple cider liquid hand soap

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.