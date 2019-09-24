Fill up on these fall-inspired foods from local markets

As the season changes several farmers market vendors and bakers across Houston are preparing fall-inspired breads and treats ranging from pumpkin pies to sweet potato custard and pumpkin cheesecake crepes.
Urban Harvest Farmers Market
Year-round, over 60 vendors set up at St. John's School on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – noon. Among these vendors, six of them are preparing for fall-flavored goods. Here's what you can find:
Artisana Breads
This wholesale/retail bakery prepares European-style artisanal baked goods and breads. This fall the bakery plans to offer:
- Apple galette
- Pecan pie (available closer to Thanksgiving)
- Pumpkin cream brioche
- Pumpkin sweet potato pie (available closer to Thanksgiving)
- Sweet potato rolls
This wholesale artisan bread bakery prepares naturally leavened breads. You can also find their fresh artisan breads, delivered day, to seven Whole Foods Market locations across Houston. This fall the bakery will offer:
- Sweet potato pecan and marshmallow bread
- Chocolate chunk candies orange sourdough
Honeychild's Sweet Creams
This frozen treat company prepares handmade custard and sorbet with locally sourced all-natural ingredients. Seasonal flavors this fall include:
- Pear butter sorbet
- Persimmon sorbet
- Pumpkin custard
- Sweet potato custard
Maison Burdisso
This small French bakery prepares homemade Parisian macarons with a passed down family recipe. This fall you can expect to find:
- Pumpkin macaron
- Maple walnut macaron
- Calvados baked apple macaron
- Gingerbread macaron
This street cart creperie offers made-to-order "mélange a deux" (two ingredients) or "mélange a trois" (three) crepes. This fall their seasonal offering is:
- Pumpkin cheesecake crepe
Sinful Bakery
This wholesale bakery prepares vegan and all-organic baked goods, cookies and pastries. This seasons' offerings include:
- Organic sweet potato pie
- Pumpkin cheesecake pie
- Pumpkin and cream cheese mini sweet loaf
This baked goods and bread bakery can be found at several farmers markets throughout the week or at their storefront in Katy. Their special fall offerings include:
- Apple crumb pie (available closer to Thanksgiving)
- Apple scrapple wheat-based bread with applesauce, fresh granny smith and dates
- Apple spice bread
- Gluten-free pumpkin walnut bread
- Pecan pie bar
- Pumpkin pie (available closer to Thanksgiving)
- Pumpkin spice cake
- Pumpkin bar with cream cheese topping
- Pumpkin bread with a swirl of walnuts and brown sugar glaze
- Pumpkin chocolate chip sweet bread (gluten free option available)
- Pumpkin roll with sweet cream filling
- Pumpkin spice sweet bread
- Pumpkin spice Biscotti
- Zucchini bread with walnuts
Grocery Markets
Across Houston, three grocery markets are offering an abundance of fall-flavored dishes and treats. Stop by any day of the week during store hours to pick up these seasonal offerings.
ALDI
Snacks:
- Cinnamon apple straws
Sweets:
- Caramel macchiato filled cupcakes
- Maple pecan filled cupcakes
Beverages:
- Apple crisp ground coffee
- Caramel group coffee
- Caramel macchiato coffee cups
- Caramel apple coffee cups
Sprout's Farmers Market
Food:
- Pumpkin loops (cereal)
- Pumpkin spice instant oatmeal
Snacks:
- Cranberry pumpkin crisps (crackers)
- Organic pumpkin spice apple sauce
- Pumpkin seed tortilla chips
Sweets:
- Iced pumpkin cookies
- Pumpkin snaps (cookies)
Beverages:
- Organic pumpkin spiced apple cider
- Pumpkin spice eco coffee pods
- Pumpkin spice ground coffee
- Pumpkin spice herbal tea
Toppings:
- Apple cider spread
- Harvest salsa
- Maple pumpkin butter
- Maple vinaigrette dressing
- Organic pumpkin pie spice
- Pumpkin cream cheese spread
- Pumpkin spice spread
- Pumpkin vinaigrette dressing
Trader Joe's
Food:
- Butternut squash mac and cheese
- Harvest blend salad mix
- Honey roasted pumpkin ravioli
- Pumpkin pancake and waffle mix
- Pumpkin soup
- Pumpkin soup crackers
- Pumpkin waffles
Snacks:
- Apple caramel greek yogurt
- Pumpkin tortilla chips
Sweets:
- Gluten-free pumpkin bread and muffin baking mix
- Hold the Cone: pumpkin ginger ice cream
- Maple ginger cookie swirl ice cream
- Petite pumpkin Spice cookies
- Pumpkin cheesecake
- Pumpkin Joe-Joe's (sandwich cookies)
- Pumpkin rolls with pumpkin spice icing
Beverages:
- Pumpkin spice almond beverage
- Pumpkin spice chai tea latte
- Pumpkin spice coffee
Toppings:
- Cinnamon bun spread
- Fall harvest salsa
- Pumpkin cream cheese spread
- Pumpkin spiced pumpkin seed
- Toscano cheese
Beauty:
- Pumpkin spice bio-cellulose face mask
Whole Foods Market
Food:
- Apple cinnamon waffles
Snacks:
- Organic pumpkin spice apple sauce
- Pumpkin spice latte popcorn
Sweets:
- Almond flour pumpkin muffin and bread mix
- Apple cider cookie thins
- Cardamom snickerdoodle cookie mix
- Pumpkin spice bread baking mix
- Pumpkin spice cheesecake sandwich cookies
Beverages:
- Organic pumpkin spiced apple cider
Toppings:
- Organic pumpkin cardamom pasta sauce
- Pumpkin goat cheese
- Pumpkin spice granola
- Pumpkin spice latte pecans
Other:
- Apple cider foaming hand soap
- Apple cider liquid hand soap
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.