Fat Cat Creamery to serve gin-spiked ice cream at 2nd Houston location

HOUSTON - Don't tell the kiddos!

A cat-themed ice cream parlor, Fat Cat Creamery, will be serving up spiked ice cream at its second Houston location.

The creamery will be located at 1225 W. 34th St. in Garden Oaks, according to Houston Eater.

The popular ice cream parlor, which is located in the Heights, is known for its signature and seasonal ice cream flavors. The buttermilk blend spiked with gin could be an interesting flavor for adults.

A debut date for the Garden Oaks location has not been announced as the Stomping Grounds plaza is still under development.

