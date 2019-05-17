Explore the freshest new businesses to open in Houston

Itching to hit up the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From an Asian fusion spot to a nail salon, read on for the newest businesses to open for business around town.

Trendy Dumpling

Photo: bibi q./Yelp

Now open at 3285 Southwest Freeway in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area is Trendy Dumpling, a Szechuan and Asian fusion spot, offering noodles and more.

On the menu, expect dumpling and noodle bowls, soup and entrees. Start with the steam chicken dumplings, and then either the Amazing Spicy Shrimp, Homemade Pickle Chicken or Cumin Beef. (Click here for the full menu.)

With 3.5-stars on Yelp out of 15 reviews, Trendy Dumpling is still finding its footing.

It's open from 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. daily.

Samy's Dosakall

Photo: samys d./Yelp

Now open at 10846 Westheimer Road in Briarforest Area is Samy's Dosakall, an Indian and halal spot.

On the menu, look for options such as Milagu Mamisam Varuval (goat pepper fry), tandoori chicken and chicken tikka. (For the full menu, click here.)

This business has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating out of four reviews.

Head on over to check it out: Samy's Dosakall is open from 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5:30–9:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5:30–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5:30–9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)

Safina

Photo: rebecca g./Yelp

Now open at 6750 Main St. in University Place is Safina, a Mediterranean spot.

Safina offers Mediterranean cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu includes shakshuka (poached eggs, spiced tomatoes and feta cheese) hummus, fish lamb chops, grilled squid, tomato bulgur pilaf and more all prepared in Mediterranean fashion.

Safina is off to a strong start, with a five-star Yelp rating out of three reviews.

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Safina is open from 6:30 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 6:30 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Blissful Nails Spa

Photo: maddy s./Yelp

Stroll past 2929 Weslayan St., Suite 105, in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area and you'll find Blissful Nails Spa, a nail salon and skin care and eyelash service spot.

The services the salon offers includes waxing, facial skincare, massages, eyelash extensions, manicures and pedicures and nail enhancements. For more information or to schedule an appointment, click here.

Blissful Nails Spa has been getting a positive response from Yelpers, with a five-star rating out of three reviews.

Drop in from 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

