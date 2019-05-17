Explore the 4 top spots in Houston's Midtown neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Midtown has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a beer garden to a Southern brunch spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Midtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Wooster's Garden

Photo: bruce w./Yelp

Topping the list is cocktail bar and beer garden Wooster's Garden. Located at 3315 Milam St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 486 reviews on Yelp.

From wine and shots to stouts, highballs and mocktails, Wooster's Garden offers a four-page menu full of cocktails and libations. The spot also serves up snacks like pretzels and cheese platters as well as sandwiches and burgers. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. Jinya Ramen Bar

Photo: jinya ramen bar/Yelp

Next up is JINYA Ramen Bar, a spot to score ramen, situated at 3201 Louisiana St., Suite 105. With 4.5 stars out of 2,653 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

JINYA Ramen Bar has locations across the country., serving up ramen, salad, rice bowls, curry and more. Menu standouts include the Goku Midnight Cowboy (with thick noodles, pork broth, braised beef brisket, bean sprouts, green onion, kikurage and a seasoned egg) and the JINYA Tonkotsu Black (with thin noodles, pork broth, pork chashu, kikurage, green onion, nori dried seaweed, seasoned egg, garlic chips, garlic oil, fried onion and spicy sauce.) (Here's the entire menu.)

3. Diced Poke

Photo: brandon v./Yelp

Hawaiian spot Diced Poke, which offers poke and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 917 Winbern St., Suite A, five stars out of 354 reviews.

The restaurant offers a wide selection of pokkiritos (think Hawaiian burritos), and poke bowls, which diners can customize by choosing their own base, protein, mix-in, sauce and crunch. The spot also offers several signature bowl options and customers free miso soup with every order. (Explore the menu here.)

4. The Breakfast Klub

Photo: ivy l./Yelp

The Breakfast Klub, a breakfast and brunch and Southern spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 3,902 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3711 Travis St. to see for yourself.

Breakfast favorites at this spot include dishes like wings & grits, pancakes, French toast, pork chops & eggs, and wings & waffles. The lunch crowd can choose from a variety of salad and sandwich options.

The spot also offers a "heart healthy" menu with ingredients like egg whites, veggies and grilled chicken. (See the rest of the menu here.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.