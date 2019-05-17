El Paso Mexican Grill brings Mexican fare to Willowbrook

If you've got Mexican on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called El Paso Mexican Grill, the fresh arrival is located at 7607 Cypress Creek Parkway in Willowbrook.

El Paso Mexican Grill specializes in fast-casual Tex-Mex fare. On the menu, look for nachos, tacos, burritos, chimichangas, seafood and more. The spot also serves up desserts like tres leches and churros, as well as margaritas. (Check out the entire menu here.)

With a 3.5-star rating out of ten reviews on Yelp so far, El Paso Mexican Grill is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Marely A. wrote, "Really good environment. Live music, strong drinks, good food. Love a good Tex-Mex feel. I recommend going for happy hour — two drinks for $8!"

And Yajaira A. added, "I will definitely come back to this restaurant! The atmosphere is great; they play great original Mexican music. We ate outside and enjoyed a margarita on the rocks and it was delicious."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. El Paso Mexican Grill is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.