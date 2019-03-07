DRINK UP! George Strait-inspired cocktails giving back to Houston Rodeo Education Fund

HOUSTON - George Strait is returning to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo this year, and Lupe Tortilla says it is selling three cocktails in honor of the country superstar, which will benefit the rodeo’s education fund.

Condigo (apparently Strait’s fave, according to Lupe Tortilla) is the tequila behind the Platinum Margarita, the Fireman Old Fashioned, and the Marina Del Rey Margarita. Lupe says it will donate $1 for each special cocktail sold.

George Strait's favorite Código 1530 Blanco Tequila, Cointreau and hand pressed lime juice. Lupe's Platinum Margarita - fit for the King himself. Breakfast - Lunch - Dinner #LupeTortilla Posted by Lupe Tortilla on Friday, March 1, 2019

