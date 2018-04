HOUSTON - Applebee’s has brought back its $1 margarita, dubbed the Dollarita.

The Dollarita promotion runs through the end of April, but be sure to check your local Applebee’s restaurant to insure the promotion is offered.

The 10-ounce $1 margarita is made from tequila and margarita mix.

Applebee's previously ran the promotion in October.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.