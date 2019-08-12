Diverse Dishes & Cocktails brings traditional Cuban cuisine to Katy

Diverse Dishes & Cocktails/ Facebook

KATY, Texas - There have been a lot of restaurant openings in the Katy area, and Cuban food is among the newest cuisine on the block.

Diverse Dishes & Cocktails is serving up authentic Cuban food at 25551 Kingsland Blvd. The Latin restaurant opened its doors July 15.

The restaurant will have its first event on Aug. 17, when guests can enjoy live music, Cuban cuisine, mojitos and cigars and play dominoes from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The menu features a variety of Latin appetizers, entrees and desserts along with an extensive list of drinks.

