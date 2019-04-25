Cookie cake Blue Bell: What's inside this limited-time flavor of your dreams

HOUSTON - Blue Bell has released a cookie cake ice cream flavor into stores, according to the company's Instagram feed.

"Cookie Cake is a sweet cream ice cream loaded with chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing," the Instagram post reads.

The flavor arrives in stores Thursday, and is available in half gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time.

