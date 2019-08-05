Food

Clancy's Public House, Kelley's Country Cookin' go head to head in best chicken fried steak

Who wins?

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - We asked Houstonians where one can find the best the chicken fried steak, and the comments were overwhelming. With more than 500 comments of recommended restaurants, we've gathered a list of them all. 

Clancy's Public House and Kelley's Country Cookin' were the most talked-about restaurants on who had the best chicken fried steak. Even the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Facebook page joined the conversation and recommended Clancy's. 

So who came in No. 1? Clancy's, which was also voted as the top 10 best chicken fried steak in the state of Texas, according to the Texas Hill Country.

Check out our list below: 

  1. Clancy's Public House
  2. Kelley's Country Cookin'
  3. Mel's Cafe 
  4. Goodson's Cafe 
  5. Hickory Hollow
  6. Mia's Table 
  7. Live Oak Grill 
  8. Killen's Steakhouse 
  9. Dot Coffee shop 
  10. Republic Grill
  11. Ranch Hand Cafe
  12. Rooster's
  13. Barbecue Inn 
  14. Cracker Barrel 
  15. Texas Roadhouse
  16. Twin Peaks 
  17. Luby's 
  18. Cheddar's 
  19. Salt Grass Steak House 
  20. Tel-Wink Grill 
  21. Outback Steak House 
  22. Potato Patch 
  23. Harris County Smokehouse
  24. Hofbrau Steaks

