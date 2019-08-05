Clancy's Public House, Kelley's Country Cookin' go head to head in best chicken fried steak

HOUSTON - We asked Houstonians where one can find the best the chicken fried steak, and the comments were overwhelming. With more than 500 comments of recommended restaurants, we've gathered a list of them all.

Clancy's Public House and Kelley's Country Cookin' were the most talked-about restaurants on who had the best chicken fried steak. Even the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Facebook page joined the conversation and recommended Clancy's.

So who came in No. 1? Clancy's, which was also voted as the top 10 best chicken fried steak in the state of Texas, according to the Texas Hill Country.

Check out our list below:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.