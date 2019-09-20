Chick'nCone to open location in The Heights this Fall

HOUSTON - Fork-free chicken & waffles are coming to Houston.
Chick'nCone will hold a grand opening for its Greater Heights location sometime in October.
The fast-food joint combines the flavors of Southern comfort food, along with its signature sauces placed inside a portable waffle cone.
According to its website, it plans to open another location in Rice Village soon. The New York City-based company opened a location in The Woodlands back in 2018 but closed its doors months after.
About the business
Location: 1919 N. Shepherd Drive
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.