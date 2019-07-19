Check your cupboards: Ragu sauces recalled; View the full list of affected products

Ragu/FDA

HOUSTON - Check your cupboards: Mizkan America, Inc. has issued a nationwide recall of Ragu pasta sauce in the United States due to concerns that the sauce may contain plastic, according to a release this week by the Food and Drug Administration.

Mizkan America announced their voluntary recall in June, adding they have not had any consumer complaints or injuries. The company said the affected sauces were produced June 4-8 -- the majority of which has not been shipped to retailers.

The company is offering a coupon for a replacement to anyone who has an affected product. To receive the coupon, call their customer service hotline at 800-328-7248.

Mizkan America is asking consumers to check their refrigerators and pantries and throw away any Ragu sauces of the following flavors and "Best Use By" dates found on the yellow cap:

Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

• Cap code: JUN0620YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

• Cap code: JUN0520YU2 Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

• Cap code: JUN0620YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

Ragu Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

• Cap code: JUN0420YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

Ragu Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

• Cap code: JUN0520YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

