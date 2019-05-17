Check out the freshest new businesses to debut in Houston

Ready to explore the newest businesses to open in Houston? From a vegan spot to a nightclub, read on for the newest hot spots to arrive recently.

Verdine

Photo: hannah f./Yelp

Head over to 449 W. 19th St. in the Heights and you'll find Verdine, a new vegan spot.

Executive chef Stephanie Hoban opened this lunch spot after testing the market in a food truck for the last few years. The brick and mortar eatery offers a vegan menu that reflects the mantra, "Eat with a purpose."

Look for mac n cheese from the appetizer menu, made with nut-free vegetable-based cheese sauce. Main courses selections include the Krabby Patty, made from jackfruit and artichokes, as well as a Bistro Patty made from organic lentils, walnuts and mushrooms. (Check out the full menu here.)

Verandah

Photo: suzie j./Yelp

Wander over to 3300 Kirby Drive, Suite 7A in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area and you'll find Verandah, a new Indian spot.

This fine-dining progressive Indian restaurant offers a wide selection of favorites like naan, shrimp curry, tandoori chicken, lamb kebabs and more. (Explore the menu here.)

Luxx Bar and Lounge

Photo: luxx bar and lounge/Yelp

A Macgregor newcomer, Luxx Bar and Lounge is a lounge that's located at 4715 Emancipation Ave.

The bar and nightclub serves up beer, spirits, custom cocktails and hookah. When there's a live game, match or bout, customers can watch on one of the seven big screen TVs. When it comes to food, the spot offers Steak Night every Thursday, with Taco Tuesday in the works and coming soon.

