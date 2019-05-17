Check out the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Houston

Interested in discovering the newest businesses to open in Houston? From a brewpub to a Mexican restaurant, read on for the newest spots to open recently.

Watershed

Photo: katie h./Yelp

New to 4820 W. Bellfort Ave. in Willow Meadows / Willowbend Area is Watershed, a bar and traditional American spot. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

According to the business' Instagram page, Watershed is a "Casual restaurant serving continental and American food with full bar, 30 beers on tap and wine.

El Paso Mexican Grill

Photo: el paso mexican grill/Yelp

El Paso Mexican Grill is a Mexican and Tex-Mex spot, that recently opened at 7607 Cypress Creek Parkway in Willowbrook.

Per the business' Facebook page, "El Paso Mexican Grill is a family owned & operated restaurant offering authentic Mexican & Tex-Mex cuisine from old family recipes.

Katsu Bar & Noodle

Photo: iwen c./Yelp

Katsu Bar & Noodle is a spot to score noodles, bubble tea and more that recently opened its doors at 14555 Memorial Drive, Suite 500 in Memorial.

Build your own katsu plate at this new restaurant. Choose two of the following types of katsu: pork, chicken, beef, shrimp and fish. Customizable noodle bowls are also available at this joint. Thirsty? Grab a tea or slushie. Here's the full menu.

