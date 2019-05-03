Cannabis coming to your cookies? Snack giant considering CBD-laced products

HOUSTON - Could cannabis be coming to a cookie aisle near you?

Oreo-maker Mondelez -- maker of Chips Ahoy, Cadbury chocolate, Nilla Wafers and Nutter Butter cookies -- is considering the move, NBC News reported Thursday.

“Yes, we’re getting ready, but we obviously want to stay within what is legal and play it the right way,” CEO Dirk Van de Put told CNBC on Wednesday.

The company said Oreos infused with CBD likely wouldn’t come to fruition, the ingredient could be added to other products or new lines could be created.

In December, President Donald Trump legalized most products containing CBD when he signed the farm bill into law. Since then, retailers such as Walgreens and CVS have started selling a limited number of CBD products such as lotions and creams. However, the Food and Drug Administration prohibits adding the compound to food or beverages. In response to pressure from Congress, the regulator has set its first date for public hearings on the matter for next month.

