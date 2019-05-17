BurgerIM makes Uptown debut with burgers and more

Craving burgers? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Uptown, called BurgerIM, is located at 5887 Westheimer Road, Suite K.

This national chain spot specializes in slider-type burgers. There are 11 different types of burgers, including Wagyu beef, lamb and more. Customers choose their own toppings and sauces. You'll also find wings, fries, salads, shakes and more on the menu.

With a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has made a promising start.

Mike M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 29, wrote, "One of the reasons I like this place is that its sliders are big and hearty. You get a nice thick patty with lettuce, tomato, etc. Nothing is really small on these little burgers. They tasted great and weren't overcooked as evidenced by the drippy ooze factor."

And Eric M. wrote, "The falafel burger was a wild-card option for me, and it didn't disappoint as I enjoyed the spiciness. Overall, the quality of these burgers is high for a fast-casual restaurant. I cannot emphasize enough that the patties are thick and the fixings are of high quality."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: BurgerIM is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.–3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.