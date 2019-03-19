Burger King offers $5 coffee subscription

The "Home of the Whopper" wants to be your new home for hot coffee.

Burger King is launching a new promotion called "BK Cafe Coffee."

It's actually a subscription service offered through the fast food chain's app.

For $5 a month, you can get a steaming cup of coffee -- your way, right away, every day.

If you get one cup a day for 30 days, it comes out to less than 17 cents per cup.

The fast food giant is offering the subscription program across the United States, except in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

