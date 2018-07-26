Blue Bell releases new flavor: This is Key Lime Mango Tart

Blue Bell Ice Cream announces the release of its Key Lime Mango Tart ice cream flavor.

HOUSTON - Blue Bell is out with a new flavor that it says “tastes like summer.”

Key Lime Mango Tart is key lime ice cream blended with graham cracker crust pieces and mango sauce swirl.

The Brenham-based business posted news of the new flavor on its social media accounts.

Our newest creation tastes like summer! Key Lime Mango Tart is a sweet and tangy key lime ice cream blended with graham cracker crust pieces and a luscious mango sauce swirl. The flavor is available in the half gallon and pint sizes in stores beginning today. #bluebell #icecream pic.twitter.com/214DleKkN9 — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 26, 2018

The flavor is available in the half gallon and pint sizes in stores beginning Thursday.

Have you tried it yet? Let us know what you think about the flavor in the comments.

