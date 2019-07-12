All the places to visit on National French Fry Day 2019

There’s a “holiday” for everything these days -- seriously, National Chocolate Cake Day? It’s Jan. 27 in case you were curious -- so it only makes sense that french fries get their own special day, as well.

The fun news is, National French Fry Day is set for Saturday.

So, where can you score some deals? We looked around and found some promotions and freebies for you to take advantage of. Here goes:

BurgerFi: You can snag $1 regular hand-cut fries on Saturday at participating locations. Limit one order per person for the $1 deal. You have to show or mention the deal, and you can choose to pay for premium toppings if you’d like. This can’t be combined with any other offers or specials. In-story only!

Burger King: Get a large order of fries for $1 when you use the “mobile order and pay” system through the BK app on Saturday, the company confirmed.

Carl’s Jr: If you buy a Western Bacon Cheeseburger and sign up to receive emails from Carl’s Jr., you’ll get a coupon for an order of small fries and a small drink -- for free.

Checkers: Get a coupon for a free order of large fries with any purchase when you sign up for emails.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: You can get some free garlic parmesan fries when you order an entree on Saturday, the restaurant confirmed.

IHOP: This is another promotion that we’re not exactly sure about whether it’s tied to National French Fry Day, but we can confirm that IHOP is offering unlimited fries to those who order a classic steakburger for $6.99, dine-in only for a limited time.

McDonald’s: It looks like you can get a free medium order of fries from 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time if you order through Uber Eats. Download the app, add medium fries and you should find a promo code there Saturday.

Mooyah: You’ll get a free personal order of fries when you download the Mooyah app.

PDQ: In honor of National French Fry Day this Saturday, PDQ is giving away free fries for a year. Head to the company’s Instagram page to learn more.

Red Robin: Here’s another everyday deal for you: When you order any signature burger, you’ll snag yourself some free bottomless steak fries at Red Robin.

TGI Fridays: You’ll score a free french fry refill with any burger purchase, according to the company's website. Just note, they’re celebrating a day early -- on Friday, of course. If you're reading this Friday, head over now!

Wendy’s: Wendy’s doesn’t necessarily have any deals for this “holiday,” but it does have promotions that refresh daily and weekly. Download the app to see what’s available this week.

Wienerschnitzel: Visit this portion of the hot dog chain's website to access its coupons. There are quite a few involving discounted fries.

Wingstop: You'll be gifted a free order of fries if you sign up to receive emails.

Keep in mind, offers can vary by location, and some of these deals might be just while supplies last. We always encourage you to check with your closest location before heading out the door.

Graham Media Group 2019