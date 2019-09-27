National Drink Beer Day: 5 Texas beers you never knew you needed

HOUSTON - National Beer Day is a time to celebrate all things barley, water, hops and yeast, and of course, Texas has an amazing variety of beers available made here in the Lonestar State.

KPRC 2 reached out to The Hay Merchant for a look at five Texas beers you never knew you needed.

Watch our Facebook Live conversation with Stephanie Velasco, service director, for these Texas drink delacacies -- or go below and look at the beers recommended for the ultimate beer experience.

National Beer Day is tomorrow, but we're celebrating early with The Hay Merchant! Here are some Texas beers you never knew you needed to try. KPRC2 Taniya Wright and KPRC2 Justin Stapleton are tasting. Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Friday, September 27, 2019

Real Ale Brewing Company - Blanco, TX - Devil's Backbone

Live Oak Brewing Company - Del Valle, TX - Hefeweizen

Eureka Heights Brew Company, Houston - Neon Moon

Saint Arnold, Houston - Guten Tag

What Texas beer would you recommend? Share your favorite in the comments.

