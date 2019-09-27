National Drink Beer Day: 5 Texas beers you never knew you needed

HOUSTON - National Beer Day is a time to celebrate all things barley, water, hops and yeast, and of course, Texas has an amazing variety of beers available made here in the Lonestar State.
KPRC 2 reached out to The Hay Merchant for a look at five Texas beers you never knew you needed.
Watch our Facebook Live conversation with Stephanie Velasco, service director, for these Texas drink delacacies -- or go below and look at the beers recommended for the ultimate beer experience.
Real Ale Brewing Company - Blanco, TX - Devil's Backbone
Live Oak Brewing Company - Del Valle, TX - Hefeweizen
Eureka Heights Brew Company, Houston - Neon Moon
Saint Arnold, Houston - Guten Tag
What Texas beer would you recommend? Share your favorite in the comments.
