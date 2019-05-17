3 top spots for vinyl records in Houston

Looking to score vinyl records?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vinyl record hot spots in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for vinyl records.

1. Vinal Edge Records

Photo: sara i./Yelp

Topping the list is Vinal Edge Records. Located at 239 W. 19th St. in the Heights, the spot to score music and DVDs and vinyl records is the highest rated vinyl record spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sig's Lagoon

Photo: rena g./Yelp

Next up is Midtown's Sig's Lagoon, situated at 3622 Main St., Suite E. With 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score vinyl records has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sound Revolution

Photo: john b./Yelp

Sound Revolution, located at 21153 Tomball Parkway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vape shop, which offers vinyl records, music and DVDs and more, 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews.

