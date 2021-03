HOUSTON – If you can prove you received the vaccine, you are in line to get a free pizza at one Houston pizzeria.

Bottled Blonde announced that it’s offering an incentive for Houstonians to get the vaccine by offering a complimentary pizza. Customers will receive free pizza by showing proof they’ve been vaccinated.

The pizzeria, located at 4901 Washington Ave., is open Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The offer will be available until March 31, 2021.