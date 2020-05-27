Get free kids meals all summer long at Taco Cabana

Kids can get a free lunch every weekday this summer from Taco Cabana.

Kids 12 years old and younger can get a meal which includes a bean and cheese taco, chips and queso and a milk between 11 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday.

No purchase is necessary to pick up a free kids meal.

Taco Cabana is offering the deal to provide relief to families financially impacted by COVID-19.

The promotion is available at locations in Texas only.

Free kids meals are only available to-go through the drive-thru and children must be present and accompanied by a parent or guardian.