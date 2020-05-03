Taco Bell rolls out taco bar kits to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo at home

(CNN) -- With restaurants across the nation closed for dine-in and most people social distancing, Cinco de Mayo won't be the same this year. But Taco Bell is making celebrating from home a bit easier with new, build-your-own taco kits.

The fast-food chain's At Home Taco Bar, currently available by delivery or drive-thru, contains flour tortillas, crunchy taco shells, nacho chips, seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, nacho cheese sauce and more to help people recreate their favorite menu items or even make new combinations. The kit, which serves six, costs $25.

"Our food has always been a catalyst of bringing people together, and we're finding new ways to do this from a safe distance until we can all be together again," said Melissa Friebe, Taco Bell's senior vice president of brand marketing and consumer insights, in a statement.

"No matter the meal they create, we're excited to give fans a new at-home Taco Bell experience," she added.

With people staying home and limiting visits to the grocery store, meal kits have seen a recent surge in popularity.

Blue Apron CEO Linda Findley Kozlowski said her company since late March has seen an "increased demand from existing, returning and new customers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a news release.

Taco Bell isn’t the only fast-food restaurant getting in on the meal-kit business. Chick-fil-A has announced that it will begin selling meal kits on May 4.