RECIPE: How to make Disney World’s plant-based cookie fries from Beaches & Cream Soda Shop

Missing cookie fries from Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney World?

Disney Parks Blog just released its recipe for the plant-based treat, so gather up your ingredients and get to baking!

[RELATED: How to make Disney’s famous Dole Whip at home]

You can now enjoy cookie fries at home during the park closures.

Ingredients:

2 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon powdered sugar

1/2 cup plus one tablespoon plant-based margarine, softened

7 tablespoons warm water

5 tablespoons liquid egg substitute

1 tablespoon molasses

1/2 cup dairy-free mini chocolate chips

Directions from Disney Parks Blog:

Combine flour, powdered sugar, and plant-based margarine in bowl of electric mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Beat on medium speed until smooth.

In small bowl, combine warm water and egg substitute. Add egg substitute and molasses to mixer. Mix on medium speed until smooth.

Fold in chocolate chips.

Place in an 8×8-inch pan and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 325°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

Cut into 32 strips that are 1/4-inch wide and 4 inches long. Place 16 strips on each baking sheet.

Bake for 20-22 minutes, until crunchy.

Serve with your favorite plant-based chocolate, strawberry, and marshmallow dipping sauces.