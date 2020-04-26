Order seafood to-go at these 10 Houston restaurants
Seafood lovers, this list is for you
Whether you’re in the mood for a good crawfish boil or a plate of salmon with a side of veggies, there’s a restaurant open to satisfy your cravings.
Many restaurants are even offering family bundles and other specials.
Here are 10 Houston-area restaurants you can order seafood to-go:
Bluewater Seafood
Multiple locations
Christie’s Seafood & Steaks
6029 Westheimer Road, Houston
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
Multiple locations
LA Crawfish
Multiple locations
La Fisheria
213 Milam St, Houston, TX
Mambo Seafood
Multiple locations
The Oceanaire Seafood Room
5061 Westheimer Road, Houston
OMG Seafood To-Go
Multiple locations
Tookie’s Seafood
1106 Bayport Blvd, Seabrook
Yummy Seafood & Oyster Bar
23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite A14, Katy
