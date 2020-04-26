79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Food

Order seafood to-go at these 10 Houston restaurants

Seafood lovers, this list is for you

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Food, Seafood
At Tookie’s Seafood, you can indulge in anything from ahi tuna tacos to fresh off the boat Gulf shrimp and oysters. Whatever you order, be sure to pair it with a side of Mama Ethel’s Onion Rings (you will thank me later). What to try: Their grilled snow crab legs. Those legs are packed with succulent meat offering a natural sweetness in every bite. You can partake in this indulgent experience every Thursday for only $8.99 a cluster.
At Tookie’s Seafood, you can indulge in anything from ahi tuna tacos to fresh off the boat Gulf shrimp and oysters. Whatever you order, be sure to pair it with a side of Mama Ethel’s Onion Rings (you will thank me later). What to try: Their grilled snow crab legs. Those legs are packed with succulent meat offering a natural sweetness in every bite. You can partake in this indulgent experience every Thursday for only $8.99 a cluster. (Tookie’s Seafood)

Whether you’re in the mood for a good crawfish boil or a plate of salmon with a side of veggies, there’s a restaurant open to satisfy your cravings.

Many restaurants are even offering family bundles and other specials.

Here are 10 Houston-area restaurants you can order seafood to-go:

Bluewater Seafood

Multiple locations

Christie’s Seafood & Steaks

6029 Westheimer Road, Houston

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Multiple locations

LA Crawfish

Multiple locations

La Fisheria

213 Milam St, Houston, TX

Mambo Seafood

Multiple locations

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

5061 Westheimer Road, Houston

OMG Seafood To-Go

Multiple locations

Tookie’s Seafood

1106 Bayport Blvd, Seabrook

Yummy Seafood & Oyster Bar

23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite A14, Katy

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: