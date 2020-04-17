H-E-B updates list on purchasing limits, restrictions

HOUSTON – H-E-B has updated purchasing limits on store items as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“We understand our customers want to prepare by stocking up on the essentials," a news release from the grocery franchise said. “Texans must continue to prepare, but panic does not promote progress.”

H-E-B said they are in a good in-stock position on many of the items customers need and they’re working around the clock to restock shelves.

“To help protect the supply chain in Texas, we’ve implemented temporary purchase limits on certain items,” the release said. “Limiting product purchases and store hours is a proven way to ensure the best service and product availability for all customers."

Returns

H-E-B said they will not accept returns on the following items that were in high demand in anticipation of the coronavirus outbreak:

Paper Towels

Bath Tissue

Thermometers

Analgesics

Disinfecting Sprays

Disinfecting Wipes

Frozen Food

Liquid/Bar Soap

Hand Sanitizer

Cold/Allergy/Sinus Medications

Vitamins/Supplements

Laundry detergent

Stores are limiting the purchase of the following items per shopping trip/transaction:

Food items

Eggs (smaller than 30 count) – 2 items

Eggs (30 count and larger) – 1 item

Pasta Sauce: 4 items

Rice – 4 items

Dried Beans – 4 items

Powdered Milk – 2 items

Non-food items