H-E-B updates list on purchasing limits, restrictions
HOUSTON – H-E-B has updated purchasing limits on store items as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“We understand our customers want to prepare by stocking up on the essentials," a news release from the grocery franchise said. “Texans must continue to prepare, but panic does not promote progress.”
H-E-B said they are in a good in-stock position on many of the items customers need and they’re working around the clock to restock shelves.
“To help protect the supply chain in Texas, we’ve implemented temporary purchase limits on certain items,” the release said. “Limiting product purchases and store hours is a proven way to ensure the best service and product availability for all customers."
Returns
H-E-B said they will not accept returns on the following items that were in high demand in anticipation of the coronavirus outbreak:
- Paper Towels
- Bath Tissue
- Thermometers
- Analgesics
- Disinfecting Sprays
- Disinfecting Wipes
- Frozen Food
- Liquid/Bar Soap
- Hand Sanitizer
- Cold/Allergy/Sinus Medications
- Vitamins/Supplements
- Laundry detergent
Stores are limiting the purchase of the following items per shopping trip/transaction:
Food items
- Eggs (smaller than 30 count) – 2 items
- Eggs (30 count and larger) – 1 item
- Pasta Sauce: 4 items
- Rice – 4 items
- Dried Beans – 4 items
- Powdered Milk – 2 items
Non-food items
- Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- Baby wipes – 2 items
- Puppy Pads – 1 item
- Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 item
- Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items
- Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items
- Paper towels: 2 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
- Liquid bleach – 2 items
- Hand sanitizer – 2 items
- Hand soap – 2 items
- Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
- First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
- Masks – 2 items
