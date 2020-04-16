10 places in Houston where you can get Pho delivered or to-go during the coronavirus outbreak

HOUSTON – Craving some delicious Vietnamese pho? With the weather jumping back and forth this past week, sometimes a bowl of pho is a great way to warm your heart.

Thankfully, several restaurants are serving up some noodles with delivery and takeout options as many of us are hunkered down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are spots where you can get Pho in the Houston area:

Address: multiple locations

Pho Saigon earned a spot for 21 Best Vietnamese Restaurants in Houston by Thrillist for using all-natural broth and high-rated noodles.

Address: multiple locations

With several locations to serve Houston, including a food truck trailer, Pho Binh not only serves delicious pho, but also grilled specialties such as spring rolls, and fried calamari.

According to a Yelp user, Darcy S. said Pho Binh “has the best spring rolls around."

Address: 8150 Southwest Freeway, Houston

Tau Bay gives customers an unlimited amount of options to choose from when ordering Pho. Reviewers on Yelp say the prices are fair for a bowl.

Address: 2929 Milam, Houston

Located in Midtown, Simply Pho only offers takeout service only with the option to order online. Choose from a wide variety such as cornish hen and beef.

Address: 11830 Bellaire Suite C, Houston

Pho Dien also has a lunch menu that includes rare steak and beef served with bean sprouts.

Address: 2310 Hillcroft, Houston

Vietnam Coast’s menu is extensive with several options to customize your pho, including the option to add a soft boiled egg to spice up your bowl.

Address: 1717 Montrose, Houston

Les Noo’dle offers a simple Pho menu to curb that craving. Vegan options are available if you are looking for that special pho bowl. Chicken and beef options are also available.

Address: 1540 Alabama Suite 500, Houston

Opened in 2018, Lua Viet Kitchen is conveniently located across from the Menil Collection, bringing specialty dishes and pho inspired by Vietnam.

Address: 1717 W. 34th Street, Houston

Located in the Oak Forest area, Les Baget serves up delicious Pho and Banh Mi specials for curbside and delivery.

Address: 9600 Bellaire, Houston

Saigon Pagolac is the only restaurant in Chinatown that offers a seven-course speciality pho dinner for less than $20 per person, which includes different seasonings of chicken and beef.