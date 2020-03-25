More than 350 Waffle Houses close across the country

HOUSTON – Waffle House announced Tuesday that several hundred of their locations across the United States were closed.

The company shared a post to Facebook saying that 365 restaurants are closed but 1,627 remain open.

Waffle House had previously posted a statement saying the company was “trying our best to keep our customers and associates safe, and also keep out nearly 45,000 associates employed.”

In the statement, the company said it was taking extra measures to keep the restaurants sanitized. Customers were asked to let employees clean and sanitize their seating area before taking a seat and anyone who was sick – employees or customers – was asked to please stay home.

The post did not mention why those stores closed or if and when they would reopen.