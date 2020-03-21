KPRC 2 readers say these are their go-to Houston dining spots for takeout and delivery

As restaurants have been forced to close their dining rooms following the CDC’s recommendation, many of them started to promote takeout or delivery service for their customers.

Some restaurants, like Pappasitos Cantina and Dish Society, even introduced curbside pick up.

We asked our audience what restaurants they will be picking up to-go food from or getting delivery service from during the quarantine.

Here are 10 restaurants Houstonians are encouraging each other to support:

• Alice Blue

250 W 19th St, Houston, TX

• Cavatore Italian Restaurant

2120 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX

• Center Court Pizza

Multiple locations

• Christie’s Seafood & Steaks

6029 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX

• Dish Society

Multiple locations

• On the Rox Sports Bar & Grill

10535 Jones Rd #300, Houston, TX

• Gabbys BBQ

3101 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX

• Grub Burger Bar

10403 Katy Fwy #100, Houston, TX

• Lopez Mexican Restaurant

Multiple locations

• Pappasito’s Cantina

Multiple locations