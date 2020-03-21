KPRC 2 readers say these are their go-to Houston dining spots for takeout and delivery
As restaurants have been forced to close their dining rooms following the CDC’s recommendation, many of them started to promote takeout or delivery service for their customers.
Some restaurants, like Pappasitos Cantina and Dish Society, even introduced curbside pick up.
We asked our audience what restaurants they will be picking up to-go food from or getting delivery service from during the quarantine.
Here are 10 restaurants Houstonians are encouraging each other to support:
• Alice Blue
250 W 19th St, Houston, TX
• Cavatore Italian Restaurant
2120 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX
• Center Court Pizza
Multiple locations
• Christie’s Seafood & Steaks
6029 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
• Dish Society
Multiple locations
• On the Rox Sports Bar & Grill
10535 Jones Rd #300, Houston, TX
• Gabbys BBQ
3101 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX
• Grub Burger Bar
10403 Katy Fwy #100, Houston, TX
• Lopez Mexican Restaurant
Multiple locations
• Pappasito’s Cantina
Multiple locations
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.