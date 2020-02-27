These Houston chefs were among the James Beard semifinalists for Best Chef in Texas
HOUSTON – The semifinalists for the 2020 James Beard awards have been officially announced and (of course) there are several Houston chefs and eateries on the list.
Fourteen chefs, bars, and restaurants from across the Bayou City were named in nearly every category for the awards, including Best New Restaurant, Outstanding Bar Program and Rising Star Chef of the year.
But, where Houston really shone was in the “Best Chef: Texas” category, where five local chefs were named semifinalists.
- Dawn Burrell, Kulture, Houston
- Manabu Horiuchi, Kata Robata, Houston
- Anita Jaisinghani, Pondicheri, Houston
- Trong Nguyen, Crawfish & Noodles, Houston
- Jason Vaughan, Nancy’s Hustle, Houston
Both Austin and San Antonio had three nominations each and Dallas had four. Other cities like Marfa, Lexington and Talpa also had chefs make the list.
The final nominations will be announced in Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 25.
The 30th James Beard award winners will be announced on May 4 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
For the full list of the semifinalists visit the James Beard website.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.