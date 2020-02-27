Teams fire up grills for Houston Rodeo cook-off

HOUSTON – For 10 days, crews and competitors have been busy prepping to showcase delicious barbecue for the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest.

This year, 254 teams will be firing up their pits. Some have even traveled to throw down in the three-day competition.

Some of the categories the teams will be competing in are brisket, ribs, and chicken. There’s even a new competition for junior cooks.

Most bbq team tents are invitation-only, but for a $20 ticket, the public can get a plate and access to live music. Visitors can enjoy several public venues, including The Garden, Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon and the Chuckwagon. Plus, the carnival is open for rides and fun games.

The Garden Stage, sponsored by Miller Lite, features up-and-coming and established artists in Texas country. The Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon also features live music and DJs and has an outside patio for visitors to enjoy. Inside the saloon is the Chuckwagon, where visitors can pick up their complimentary sliced brisket plate.

The contest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 9 a.m. in the Garden Area of the WCBBQ Contest grounds. Children between the ages of 8-14 will be competing with a single steak judged on appearance/presentation, tenderness and taste. Awards will be presented to the top three contestants at 11 a.m.