Krispy Kreme announces delivery service
Doughnut lovers are salivating over Krispy Kreme’s new and upcoming delivery service.
Starting Saturday, Krispy Kreme will start a delivery service across the country.
You have to be near one of the 350 U.S. locations though... and in most cases, you have to be ten miles from a shop.
Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website. There’s a five-dollar fee.
Saturday is actually “leap day,” so to kick-off its new delivery service, Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to hospital staff and parents of leap-day babies with ten miles of shops.
You can go to KrispyKreme.com for more details.
Krispy Kreme National Delivery is here! To celebrate, this #LeapDay, we’re delivering 5 Dozen FREE doughnuts to those who bring us the world’s most special deliveries, 2020’s Leap Day Babies! FREE doughnuts, delivered FREE! https://t.co/DaLwXygbVo— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) February 24, 2020
