Red hot… macarons? Popular dessert made with Hot Cheetos sold in honor of local bakery’s birthday
HOUSTON – They’re red, they’re hot, and they’re super sweet.
Tout Suite’s Bakery celebrated their special day by making a classic dessert with a spicy twist.
Made with real Hot Cheetos, these little treats were filled with limon cream cheese frosting. According to the bakery, they were a hit.
While you can’t get your hands on these today, customers took to Instagram to deliver the final verdict.
SWEET’s birthday celebration today is HOT. 🔥 like hot Cheetos which are these macarons that were exclusively made for today! And trust us- they’re delicious! 😝 made with real hot Cheetos and filled with hot Cheeto & limon cream cheese frosting! $1 macarons ALL DAY TODAY at 3 locations and details are on our story! #lifeisshortmakeitsweet. #toutsuite. #sweethtx #toutsuitehtx
“Got mine!!! 😍❤️ Sooooo good!!!” @dacruzer16 said.
“I was pleasantly surprised with the flavor of these! Mos def a great flavor profile! And HOT,” @mrs_britneyelease said.
“New fave!” @tiffeats commented.
For more information on other desserts you can get your hands on today, go to toutsuitehtx.com.
