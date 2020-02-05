45ºF

Food

Red hot… macarons? Popular dessert made with Hot Cheetos sold in honor of local bakery’s birthday

Erica Ponder

Tout Suite/Instagram

HOUSTON – They’re red, they’re hot, and they’re super sweet.

Tout Suite’s Bakery celebrated their special day by making a classic dessert with a spicy twist.

Made with real Hot Cheetos, these little treats were filled with limon cream cheese frosting. According to the bakery, they were a hit.

While you can’t get your hands on these today, customers took to Instagram to deliver the final verdict.

“Got mine!!! 😍❤️ Sooooo good!!!” @dacruzer16 said.

“I was pleasantly surprised with the flavor of these! Mos def a great flavor profile! And HOT,” @mrs_britneyelease said.

“New fave!” @tiffeats commented.

For more information on other desserts you can get your hands on today, go to toutsuitehtx.com.

