These are the 5 Houston-area spots that Texas Monthly says has the best BBQ bites in the state
HOUSTON – From smoked brisket and sausage to noodles and tacos, the diverse community of Houston is reflected in the city’s barbecue scene.
Texas Monthly released its midterm report of the best barbecue restaurants in the state and five from Houston made the shortlist.
Here are the five Houston-area barbecue spots you must try:
Khói Barbecue
This Texas-Asian fusion barbecue hub in Montrose is exactly what you imagine it is. Its unique menu will leaving you struggling to decide what to order, unless you opt to try it all.
View this post on Instagram
Great seeing y'all yesterday at @lightyearswine. Sorry for the late start - we promise to actually check our check list next time. We'll be having our last pop up of 2019 this Saturday, 12/21 at 12PM @bailesonbrewing. If you would like vacuum sealed briskets for Christmas dinner, send us a DM and you can also pick it up on Saturday. See y'all out there. #texasbbq #khoihtx
This restaurant is recognized by Texas Monthly for its smoked chicken and rice.
Located at 14522 S Post Oak Road, Houston
Brett’s BBQ Shop
Embracing Texas barbecue tradition, Brett’s smokes it low and slow. Its menu includes traditional Texas barbecue eats such as ribs, brisket and all of the staple side dishes.
This restaurant is recognized by Texas Monthly for its beef short rib.
Located at 606 S Mason Road.
Los Muertos BBQ
Los Muertos menu offers hybrid Tex-Mex barbecue eats. Parked at Katy’s Harvest Market, the truck is open to serve breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.
This restaurant is recognized by Texas Monthly for its brisket puffy tacos.
Located at 25600 Westheimer Pkwy Suite 110, Katy
Buck’s Barbeque Co.
Buck’s full service dine-in offers an inventive menu of traditional barbecue with a twist.
This restaurant is recognized by Texas Monthly for its Brisket Grilled Cheese.
Located at 801 Postoffice St., Galveston
BBQ Barn
If you live in Rosenberg, BBQ Barn is not too far. This spot offers traditional homemade Texas barbecue dishes.
How about now?Posted by The BBQ barn on Friday, August 23, 2019
This restaurant is recognized by Texas Monthly for its albright special sausage.
Located at 7103 TX-504 Loop, Beasley
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.