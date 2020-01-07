These are the 5 Houston-area spots that Texas Monthly says has the best BBQ bites in the state

HOUSTON – From smoked brisket and sausage to noodles and tacos, the diverse community of Houston is reflected in the city’s barbecue scene.

Texas Monthly released its midterm report of the best barbecue restaurants in the state and five from Houston made the shortlist.

Here are the five Houston-area barbecue spots you must try:

Khói Barbecue

This Texas-Asian fusion barbecue hub in Montrose is exactly what you imagine it is. Its unique menu will leaving you struggling to decide what to order, unless you opt to try it all.

This restaurant is recognized by Texas Monthly for its smoked chicken and rice.

Located at 14522 S Post Oak Road, Houston

Brett’s BBQ Shop

Embracing Texas barbecue tradition, Brett’s smokes it low and slow. Its menu includes traditional Texas barbecue eats such as ribs, brisket and all of the staple side dishes.

This restaurant is recognized by Texas Monthly for its beef short rib.

Located at 606 S Mason Road.

Los Muertos BBQ

Los Muertos menu offers hybrid Tex-Mex barbecue eats. Parked at Katy’s Harvest Market, the truck is open to serve breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

This restaurant is recognized by Texas Monthly for its brisket puffy tacos.

Located at 25600 Westheimer Pkwy Suite 110, Katy

Buck’s Barbeque Co.

Buck’s full service dine-in offers an inventive menu of traditional barbecue with a twist.

This restaurant is recognized by Texas Monthly for its Brisket Grilled Cheese.

Located at 801 Postoffice St., Galveston

BBQ Barn

If you live in Rosenberg, BBQ Barn is not too far. This spot offers traditional homemade Texas barbecue dishes.

This restaurant is recognized by Texas Monthly for its albright special sausage.

Located at 7103 TX-504 Loop, Beasley