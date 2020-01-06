63ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

63ºF

Food

Popular California ice cream spot opening in Missouri City

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: Missouri City, California, ice cream
Churned Creamery is opening soon at The Shoppes at Sienna Plantation in Missouri City, according to the company’s website.
Churned Creamery is opening soon at The Shoppes at Sienna Plantation in Missouri City, according to the company’s website. (KPRC)

Missouri City, Texas – Churned Creamery is opening soon at The Shoppes at Sienna Plantation in Missouri City, according to the company’s website. The new location is at 9303 Highway 6.

The Califonia-based franchise features small batches of freshly churned ice cream. It also offers a variety of ice cream cakes.

This marks the second location in Texas with the first in the Sugar Land Town Square.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: