Popular California ice cream spot opening in Missouri City
Missouri City, Texas – Churned Creamery is opening soon at The Shoppes at Sienna Plantation in Missouri City, according to the company’s website. The new location is at 9303 Highway 6.
The Califonia-based franchise features small batches of freshly churned ice cream. It also offers a variety of ice cream cakes.
This marks the second location in Texas with the first in the Sugar Land Town Square.
