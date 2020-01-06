61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

61ºF

Food

Hand-tossed pizzeria opens in Old Town Spring

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: food, pizza, local, Old Town Spring
Elm & Magnolia is now open at 206 Magnolia St. in Old Town Spring.
Elm & Magnolia is now open at 206 Magnolia St. in Old Town Spring. (KPRC)

Spring, Texas – Elm & Magnolia is now open at 206 Magnolia St. in Old Town Spring, the company said on Facebook.

Customers can build their own hand-tossed pizzas with more than a dozen toppings.

The menu also features appetizers such as truffle parmesan fries, fried mozzarella sticks, fried zucchini sticks and fried cheese ravioli. The pizzeria also has a bar and offers salads and sandwiches.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: